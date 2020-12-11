137 cycling accidents reported from Jan to Oct - Police

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded 137 accident cases involving cyclists nationwide between January and October, said Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Azisman Alias.

He said that of the total, 56 were fatal accidents, 18 suffered serious injuries while 63 were minor injuries.

Last year, police recorded 201 cycling-related accident cases, with 107 deaths, 35 serious injuries and 59 minor injuries.

“Cycling on the road has become a new trend among Malaysians of late. Although there are no restrictions to cycling on the road, cyclists are advised to always obey the stipulated road rules and regulations so as to ensure their own safety as well as that of other road users,” he said in a statement. -Bernama

