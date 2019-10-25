138 ‘Komuniti Harapan Malaysia’ established in Johor: Eddin Syazlee

PONTIAN: A total of 138 ‘Komuniti Harapan Malaysia’ (KHM) have been established throughout Johor, with 10 of them in the Pontian district.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith (pix) said the 138 KHM were part of the 1,236 of such communities already established nationwide.

“I believe KHM can carry out the responsibility to convey, enhance the understanding and appreciation of government policies among local population while strengthening the communications and cooperation among the people of various races,” he said this at the state-level Sepakat@Community programme held at Kampung Haji Ashari, Kukup, here today.

Also present were Information Department deputy director-general (Digital Content) Datuk Mohd Sukari Ab Hamid, state assembly speaker Suhaizan Kaiat and Kampung Haji Ashari’s village head Shifhuddin Said.

Eddin said through the establishment of KHM by the Information Department, such community would play a vital role as the government’s strategic partner to help convey government information and policies to the people.

Eddin also announced that the government has allocated RM21.6 billion for the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) as part of a preparation to face the global challenge in digital economy.

“The digital economy is changing the landscape of the world economy by providing new opportunities for everyone to access the Internet regardless of location, socioeconomic level, race, age, gender and so on.

“With the widespread digital connectivity, the people will be able to experience the changes towards the more encompassing shared prosperity goal,” he said.

Commenting on the Sepakat@Community, he believed the programme, apart from providing the platform for the government to provide a face-to-face discussion on current issues, it could also serve as a medium in fostering unity. — Bernama