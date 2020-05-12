1,380 arrested in major swoop on illegal immigrants in Selayang

KUALA LUMPUR: In a major swoop on illegal immigrants near the Selayang wholesale market here, the Immigration Department arrested 1,368 foreigners on Monday.

Immigration Department Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud today said 7,551 foreigners were checked in the operation before 790 Myanmars, 421 Indonesians, 78 Bangladeshis, 54 Indians, six Pakistanis and others of different nationalities were detained for failing to produce valid travel documents.

He said those arrested comprised 1,009 men, 261 women and 98 children were. They were taken to the Kuala Lumpur Immigration Department for further investigations.

He said the foreigners were also screened for Covid-19 by the Health Ministry and the results for all of them were negative.

Khairul said the joint-operation involving 1,136 personnel from the Immigration Department, police, armed forces, Rela, Civil Service, Malaysia Civil Defence Force, Health Ministry, National Security Council and the Fire and Rescue Department commenced at 6.30am on Monday.

“The operation covered the who northern zone of the city which is under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO),” he said.

“The area is concentrated with foreigners and a majority of them work at the wholesale market. They were found to have committed offences such as overstaying, failure to produce personal identification documents and possession of fake work permits.

“We will deport them after they have faced punishment for the offences. They will also be blacklisted and prohibited from entering Malaysia forever.”