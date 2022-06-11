1,386 candidate nomination papers received: EC

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,386 candidate nomination papers were received by the Election Commission (EC) during the 15th general election (GE) nomination session today.

Its chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh said in a statement that six nomination papers were rejected, for four parliamentary seats and two state seats.

“A total of 945 nomination papers were received for parliamentary seats, 434 for state seats and seven for the Bugaya by-election,” he said.

Ge added that most candidates were from 50 to 59 years, a total of 443, candidates above 60 (352, candidates between 40 and 49 years (350), age 30 to 39 (205) and those 21 to 29 years (36).

“The highest type of contests for parliamentary seats are four-cornered contests, involving 82 seats, while for state seats, it is three-cornered fights, involving 51 seats,” he said.

Abdul Ghani said the EC had established 625 election campaign enforcement teams to monitor candidates’ campaigning activities.

“The official campaigning period starts after the declaration of election by the returning officer until 11.59 pm, Nov 18, 2022.

“Campaigning material containing words that can cause ill will, dissatisfaction or are racial or touches religious sensitivities or is seditious are not allowed,” he added.

The EC also expressed its hope that campaigning will be conducted harmoniously, and in accordance to the law and regulations set.

The EC has set Nov 19 as polling day and Nov 15 for early voting. - Bernama