1,388 arrested for violating RMCO

PETALING JAYA: Despite strict guidelines and standard operating procedures, 623 individuals chose to ignore them as they ushered in the new year at night clubs and pubs.

They were among the 1,388 individuals nabbed for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) regulations.

“Other arrests included: failure to comply with physical distancing (424), not wearing face masks (137), failure to provide equipment to record customer details (118) and others (86),” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said in a statement today.

Out of the total number of arrests, 1,352 were issued compounds, 32 remanded and four were released on bail.

Ismail Sabri added that the police made 48,316 checks yesterday to ensure that the SOPs were being adhered to.

“The checks were made by 2,435 teams which included 11,200 personnel. Over 14,000 premises, including supermarkets, restaurants, hawkers, factories, banks, and offices were inspected.”

Transport hubs such as airports and land and water transportation stations were also checked.

Besides that, a total of 95 illegal immigrants were detained yesterday.

The police, with the army and border control officers, implemented a total of 105 roadblocks nationwide.