1,389 accidents on last day of Op Selamat 19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,389 road accidents were reported nationwide on the last day of the 19th Op Selamat operation in conjunction with the Chinese New Year, yesterday.

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim said the accidents involved 1,711 vehicles, with cars making up the highest number at 1,140 cases.

“This is followed by motorcycles with 250 cases, four-wheel drives (211), lorries (86), vans (15), buses (seven) and one case each involving a tractor and a bicycle,” he said in a statement here today.

The nationwide operation was held for 10 days from Jan 18. - Bernama