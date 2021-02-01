14 arrested over gang fight in Cheras

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested 14 men as of noon today in connection with an armed gang fight in Taman Juara Jaya, Batu 9 Cheras on Sunday.

Selangor Criminal Investigation Department (CID) chief Datuk Fadzil Ahmat said the department together with the Kajang and Serdang districts CID have launched an integrated operation codenamed Ops Cantas to track down the remaining suspects.

“The motive for the incident is over control of drug sales territory between Gang 08 Sungai Besi Indah from Serdang and Gang 36 Bukit Belimbing from Kajang.

“The Serdang gang is led by a local man known as Sara 08 Sungai Besi Indah and his right-hand man known as Rajie 5000, while the Kajang gang is led by a local man called Tan,” he said, in a statement, today.

Fadzil said the Selangor CID has identified several other individuals who could assist investigations into the case.

Earlier today, Kajang district police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan said a video recording of the clash had gone viral which showed a group of men armed with parang was attacking the other group.

He said police received an emergency call on the incident at 6.37pm yesterday and later arrested four suspects.

He urged anyone with information on the incident to contact any nearest police station or investigating officer ASP Mohd Radzee Jamudi at 019-6655811.

The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons and Section 148 of the same Code for possessing weapons and rioting. -Bernama