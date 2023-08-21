14 cops, senior officer held at entertainment centre suspended

SEREMBAN: A senior officer and 14 policemen arrested during a raid on Saturday at an entertainment outlet here have been suspended, said Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay.

He added that investigation papers would later be handed to the Attorney-General’s Chambers for further action.

“They have been suspended, it is a normal process. After being charged, and if convicted, they would be suspended until they exhaust all their (legal) appeals.

“The process will take a long time. What is assured is that action has been taken. We will not compromise, regardless of whether those arrested at entertainment centres were police or personnel from other departments, stern actions will be taken,” he said yesterday.

A court registrar and DPP were also nabbed during the raid.

Ayob Khan confirmed that the duo and 14 of those detained, tested positive for drugs and were released on police bail.

He said 741 cases of disciplinary action were recorded this year, with 60 police officers and personnel sacked, indicating the commitment of the Integrity and Standards Compliance Department in handling disciplinary issues.

The investigation is being carried out under Section 15 (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which involves the suspected consumption of drugs not limited to opium and cannabis.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Ahmad Dzaffir Yusof earlier confirmed that the Bukit Aman integrity department and state police had conducted a raid, but declined to provide additional details.

“I can only confirm that a raid was conducted. The full report is not ready yet.”

In July last year, three drug suppliers were arrested and 20 entertainment centres around Kuala Lumpur were raided during a special operation by the Kuala Lumpur Narcotics Crime Investigation Department.

In another case, the Magistrate’s Court in Labuan granted a five-day remand order on two policemen to facilitate an ongoing investigation into allegations of corruption.

The order was issued by Magistrate Kasyfurrahman Abang Ahmad yesterday.

The two, both aged 42 and attached to the Labuan police district narcotics division, were apprehended by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission at around 3pm on Saturday.