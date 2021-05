KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah government is enforcing a mandatory 14-day quarantine directive on individuals who enter the state effective this Thursday (May 20) in an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19.

State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun (pix) said Sabahans, permanent residents and work pass holders residing in the state are allowed to undergo quarantines in their respective homes.

He said non-Sabahans were required to undergo the quarantine at designated hotels, namely 16 in Kota Kinabalu and one in Tawau at their own expenses.

“Individuals who want to come to Sabah are also required to take the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

“Government officers are allowed to enter Sabah provided that they have an official letter to work in the state,” he said in a statement here, last night.

Masidi said the state government also allowed the entry of foreign investors into the state.

However, he said they must submit an application to obtain a special permission to enter from the state government.

Meanwhile, he said that the Sabah Health Department (JKNS) detected two cases of Covid-19 involving two individuals who returned to Tawau from Labuan to celebrate Hari Raya.

He said the first case involved a married couple who returned to Ladang Abaka, Tawau on May 7, and confirmed positive on May 14 and had infected nine other family members.

Masidi said the second case involved an individual who returned to Kampung Sungai Imam, Tawau on May 8 and also visited his family in Taman Barkeley, Tawau and was confirmed positive Covid-19 on May 16 and had infected 43 other family members.

“As such, the state government today decided to tighten the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for entry to Sabah,” he said.

Masidi said JKNS recorded 95 new C-19 cases today bringing the cumulative number of positive cases in the state to 59,504. -Bernama