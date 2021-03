KUCHING: The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in Kampung Tringgus, Bau for 14 days from tomorrow following the rise in Covid-19 positive cases in the village.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) which issued a statement on this today, said there are 201 new positive cases in Sarawak, bringing the cumulative number in the state to 11,096.

It also said that those who wished to make food contributions to the EMCO area, should contact the respective Division Disaster Management Committee.

“Members of the public and non-governmental organisations are also urged not to collect and send foodstuff to the EMCO area as this poses a risk and will interfere with the operations of the security forces,” it added. -Bernama