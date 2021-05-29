14-day MCO in Sarawak starts today

KUCHING: The Movement Control Order (MCO) throughout the state of Sarawak comes into force today until June 11.

According to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the National Security Council (MKN), people in the state are not allowed to be in public places from 10pm to 5am, without reasonable excuse.

Interstate and inter-zone travel are also not allowed except for those in essential services and have a police permit or a verification letter from their employer.

In addition, high-risk individuals are advised to stay at home, while children below 12 years are not allowed to go to crowded, public and open areas.

However, people are allowed to go out to perform their official duties, seek healthcare or medical services, as well as buy food and other daily necessities.

They can also go out to get their Covid-19 vaccination,

Essential services are allowed to operate during the MCO period, subject to strict SOP compliance.

Further details regarding the SOPs can be found on MKN’s official portal at www.mkn.gov.my- Bernama