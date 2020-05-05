14-day quarantine for all entering Perlis during CMCO: MB

KANGAR: All individuals entering Perlis during the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) are required to undergo a 14-day quarantine at the quarantine centre, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Azlan Man.

He said the measure is to maintain the status of the state as a Covid-19 green zone state.

“This directive is not only for those entering from red zone areas but for every individual, regardless of where they are coming from, including from green zone areas such as Penang.

“There will be no exception, whether they are coming from abroad (neighbouring countries) or from other states, they would be required to undergo quarantine as directed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) to contain Covid-19 infection,” he told reporters here today.

He said to date 116 people are still being quarantined at three quarantine centres in the state with 49 individuals in the state Industrial Training Institute (ILP), 43 in Putra Brasmana Hotel in Kuala Perlis while the rest at MOH’s Training Institute (Nursing) in Kangar.

Meanwhile, when asked about food premises operation in Perlis during the CMCO implementation, Azlan said the operation of all food premises will be extended to 10pm compared to 8am to 8pm previously.

He said members of the public are allowed to dine-in at eateries, but owners of the premises have to adhere to the set standard operating procedure (SOP) and stern action would be taken if they failed to do so.

On sports and recreational activities, Azlan said the people are only allowed to jog at certain areas, such as Denai Larian track at Pengkalan Assam, Department of Irrigation and Drainage and Taman Bukit Lagi. - Bernama