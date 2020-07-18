14 held for defying RMCO: Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 14 people were arrested yesterday for defying the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO), according to Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said that while three of them were remanded, the other 11 were issued with compounds.

“Among the offences included taking part in events involving huge crowds which hindered social distancing and activities which violated the standard operating procedures (SOPs),” he said in a statement today.

He added that the Compliance Operation Task Force, headed by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), also conducted 62,386 checks to monitor and enforce SOP compliance during the RMCO.

He also said that nine foreigners were detained under Ops Benteng, which was carried out to tighten security at the country’s borders to prevent infiltration by illegal immigrants in an effort to curb cross-border crime as well as the spread of Covid-19.

Under Ops Benteng, the authorities set up 67 roadblocks nationwide and checked 43,033 vehicles to prevent the entry of illegal immigrants, especially through the rat lanes.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said a total of 707 Malaysians returned via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and KLIA2 yesterday (July 17) from China, Indonesia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Singapore, Cambodia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Japan.

He said that while 706 of them were ordered to undergo compulsory home quarantine, one was taken to hospital for further tests.

As for the 96 Malaysians who arrived from India today, Ismail Sabri said they would all undergo the compulsory 14-day quarantine at the Higher Education Leadership Academy (AKEPT) in Nilai, Negri Sembilan.

“As such, all parties, including family members, are not allowed to visit the AKEPT,” he said.

Meanwhile, in special checks conducted by the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement personnel, a total of 50 premises were issued with warnings for not complying with the RMCO SOP. - Bernama