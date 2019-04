JITRA: Fourteen houses were badly damaged in a storm which struck several villages here yesterday.

Among the affected villages were Kampung Paya Dudur, Kampung Paya Parit Latih, Taman Tunku Maheran and Kampung Paya Keriang Menyabung.

The storm, which took place at 6.30pm, blew the roofs of the houses and felled trees.

A Kampung Paya Keriang Menyabung resident, Manih Chat, 73, who stayed alone, said she suffered losses of almost RM10,000 when part of her roof was blown away by the wind and damaged her ceiling.

She said she shouted out verses from the Quran when she saw a strong whirlwind aproaching her house in the very heavy rain at that time

“I shouted the verses (ayat kursi) and the whirlwind disappeared upwards and blew away my asbestos roof exposing my electrical items and furniture to the heavy rain,’’ she said when met by reporters here today. — Bernama