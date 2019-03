ALOR STAR: The Kedah Immigration Department detained 14 illegal immigrants in separate locations here yesterday.

Kedah Immigration director Zuhair Jamaludin said the immigrants, aged 21 to 50, comprised one Indonesian man, two men and three women from Myanmar and eight Bangladeshi men.

“In the operation from 1.30pm to 5pm, 178 foreigners of various nationalities were checked.

“Inspections were carried out at a supermarket, two construction sites, a business premises and a residential premises around Alor Star and Kuala Kedah,“ he said in a statement today.

Zuhair said all those detained were placed in the Immigration lockup at the Home Ministry Building here for further investigation before being transferred to the Immigration Depot in Belantik, Sik. — Bernama