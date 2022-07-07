14 individuals linked to ‘Nicky Gang’ freed of charges

PUTRAJAYA: The Court of Appeal today acquitted and discharged 14 individuals including two siblings of businessman Nicky Liow Soon Hee from charges of being involved in the organised crime group known as the ‘Nicky Gang’, five years ago.

The three-panel judge led by Datuk Seri Kamaludin Mat Said made the unanimous decision after lawyer Datuk Rajpal Singh representing the 13 individuals, informed that the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) had received representations from all appellants to be fully acquitted of the charges.

“The High Court’s order of discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) is set aside. With this, all the accused are acquitted and discharged from the charges,” said Kamaludin, who sat with Datuk Nordin Hassan and Datuk Hashim Hamzah.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Datuk Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar confirmed that the AGC had received and considered the representations from the appellants. The 14th appellant was represented by lawyer Jasmine Cheong.

The 14 individuals, including four Chinese nationals, appealed the Shah Alam High Court’s decision on Sept 30 last year, which granted them a DNAA from the charges.

Judge Datuk Abd Halim Aman made the decision following the prosecution’s application to release all the accused without being acquitted, as it intended to pursue the charges in the future.

Two of the accused are the younger brothers of Nicky, namely Datuk Liow Wei Kin and Datuk Liow Wei Loon while the other accused are Lee Han Keat, Lee Kam Onn, Datuk Lee Kum Weng, Eee Eng Chee, Dr Jovian Joris Tan Chern Chian, Datuk Loo Siew Chin, Lim Kang Li, Datuk Seri Andrew Lim Kim Ming as well as four Chinese nationals, Huang Lei, Wang Yu Jun, Gu Xing Qiong and Jiang Xue, aged in their 20s to 50s.

According to the charge, the 13 were accused of being members of the Nicky Gang around SetiaWalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, between Jan 1, 2017, and March 20, 2021.

They were charged under Section 130V(1) of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum of 20 years in jail if found guilty.

Meanwhile, Kim Ming was accused of assisting the same criminal group at SetiaWalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, here between Jan 1, 2017, and March 29, 2021, under Section 130W of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum of 10 years imprisonment upon conviction. — Bernama