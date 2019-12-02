14 loggers stranded by flood rescued after logging for 48 hours in forest

TANAH MERAH: Fourteen timber loggers aged from 23-50 who had been stranded by flood waters in a forest reserve area of Kampung Sokor, Peralla near here, were brought to safety in a rescue operation today.

Chief of Tanah Merah Fire and Rescue Department, Mohd Rafain Mat Zain said his team took about three hours to bring out all the victims with the rescue operation ending around 12.40 noon.

“We were informed that they had entered the forest about two days ago to carry out logging activities before they were trapped in the area as the main exit road used by them had been inundated with flood waters.

“They were trapped as the waters from the nearby river had shot up suddenly and flooded the exit road,” he said when met by Bernama here today.

The victims were also very hungry when met as their food supplies had been cut. None of them were injured though, he said.

“We received an emergency call from one of the victims earlier in the morning before we sent in two firemen, four officers, policemen well as five Smart Team members to evacuate the victims.” - Bernama