14 nabbed for hiking without permit in Bujang Melaka forest reserve

IPOH: Fourteen hikers, including six women, were nabbed for allegedly trespassing into the Bujang Melaka forest reserve in Kampar last Friday.

According to the Perak Forestry Department, the group which comprised individuals aged 23 to 65 years were detained by a team of enforcement officers from the Kinta Manjung Forestry Office after being notified by the public.

“Based on information received, they began hiking in the Sahom Valley Resort in Kampar before proceeding to Batu Dinding near the peak of Gunung Bujang Melaka,” the department said in a statement tonight.

It said a police report was lodged at the Kuala Dipang police station in Kampar and the 14 people have been released on police bail.

The department said all of them can be charged under Section 47 of the National Forestry Act 1984 for entering the forest without a permit and could be sentenced to a fine of not exceeding RM10,000 or jailed a maximum of three years, or both, if convicted.

The Perak Forestry Department has reminded the public that although hiking was permitted during the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) period, anyone who plans to enter a permanent forest reserve area must obtain prior permission from the district forestry office. - Bernama