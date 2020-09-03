14 new cases of Covid-19 detected today

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Health reported 14 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the country today, bringing the total number of active cases to 163.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix) said of 14 cases, 10 were local transmissions and four were imported cases.

The 10 local cases were made up of six Malaysians and four foreigners while the imported cases involved two Malaysians and two foreigners.

“There were four cases in Kedah, with three cases from the Tawar cluster and one from the Telaga cluster as well as two in Sabah involving the Benteng LD cluster. The four local transmission cases involving foreigners are from the Benteng LD cluster in Sabah.

“For the four imported cases, three were from Singapore and one from the Philippines,” he said today.

Four patients recovered today, bringing the total number of recoveries to 9,083 cases or 96.9% of the overall cases.

No deaths were reported today, keeping the toll at 128.

As of today, only four Covid-19 patients were still being treated at the intensive care unit with three of them requiring ventilator support.