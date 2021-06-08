14% of cops yet to get their Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: Some 14% of police personnel are yet to be vaccinated although they are frontliners tasked to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and face a higher risk of contracting the virus.

Being among the first frontline agencies projected to receive the vaccination, 16,214 police personnel of the almost 115,000-strong force are waiting for the green light from the Health Ministry (MoH) for their jabs.

Federal police director of management Commissioner Datuk Ramli Din said today that police have submitted the details of their personnel with the MoH in the early stages but the distribution of the vaccines are in the hands of the health authorities.

He said while 80% of police personnel have been fully immunised, another 6% or 6,965 of them are waiting to receive their second dose of the vaccination.

“The police force has no control over which of its personnel should be prioritised for the immunisation. The personnel are required to register themselves with the MySejahtera application and will be notified of their turn for the immunisation by their respective state health department. I wish I could have 100% of my personnel vaccinated at this stage. However, we certainly understand the constraints faced by MoH in the distribution of the vaccine to the various frontline organisations nationwide,“ said Ramli in response to queries of police personnel going on frontline duties especially at roadblocks despite not being vaccinated.

He said with the police force being a frontline organisation during the pandemic, it was a tough task to assign personnel for roadblock duties based on their vaccination status.

However, Ramli said police have taken preventive measures such as providing their personnel with personal protective equipment (PPE) such as gloves, face masks and hand sanitisers to minimise the risk of contracting the virus when they go on duty.