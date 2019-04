KOTA KINABALU: The police have detained 14 people including two Filipinos to facilitate investigations into drug-related offences at a hotel here yesterday.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 35, were picked up from a room where they were allegedly involved in drug-taking during a party about 12.30pm.

District Police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said one gramme ketamine was seized and 12 of the suspects tested positive for drugs. — Bernama