14 prisoners overwhelmed to embrace families on 12th oF Syawal

GEORGE TOWN: It was an emotionally charged atmosphere for 14 inmates of the Penang Remand Prison on the morning of the 12th day of Syawal, as tears of happiness flowed freely during their meeting with family members under the Jalinan Kasih programme.

Penang Remand Prison director Mohamed Jusoh Ismail said the programme was to reward selected prison inmates for good behaviour with the opportunity to meet their families during Aidilfitri.

“We will hold this Jalinan Kasih programme for every festive season, including Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Deepavali and Chinese New Year.

“It is hoped that the mothers and fathers who are present today will take the opportunity to advise the prison inmates to turn over a new leaf when they get out of prison later,” he said at the Jalinan Kasih programme here today.

He said the 14 inmates, who were selected from a total of 1,400 inmates, were among those who were exemplary with a positive attitude and good discipline.

He said the programme, which was carried out from 9 am to noon, involved three final-year prisoners, three remand prisoners, 70 family members and others.

A final-year inmate known as Nasir, 40, said he was grateful to be able to see his family this Aidilfitri season.

“I am grateful to the prison for organising this programme because I was able to meet my children, mother and brother and sister. This is the first time I held my mother’s hands after being jailed in 2010.

“When I have the chance to get out of this prison, I will take care of my mother as best as I can because I never had before,” he said.

Another inmate, Azim, 27, said he was overwhelmed to meet with his entire family after five years of missing them face to face.

“I was really happy to meet them because it has been so long. Now I am able to express my longing for them.

“I was arrested when I was 22 years old for drug abuse. But now I am determined to start a new life after finishing the 10-year prison sentence,” he said. - Bernama