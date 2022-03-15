14-year-old boy in remand over fire at religious school

MARANG: A 14-year-old boy is in remand for two days until tomorrow in connection with yesterday’s fire at a religious school, Madrasah Al-Huda in Kampung Lubuk Perah near here.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Nurul Ain Engku Muda following an application from the police for investigation under Section 436 of the Penal Code for mischief by fire with intent to destroy building.

In the incident , which occurred at about 6 pm yesterday, the owner of the madrasah noticed a fire in lecture room and immediately contacted the fire brigade, before realising another fire at the hostel and then at guest house near a surau in the school compound.

Yesterday, Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department director Md. Hilman Abd. Rashid, when met at the scene, said the depaqrtment suspected arson and had hander over the case to the police. - Bernama