14-year-old latest crocodile attack victim in Sarawak

KUCHING: A 14-year old boy has become the second victim of a crocodile attack in Sarawak in the past three days.

The teenager, identified as Ricky Ganya, was attacked by a crocodile while out collecting snails with his aunt and two friends at a river in Rumat Dadat, Tanjung Manis in Mukah Division today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department operations centre said it received a distress call at 11.28am today and dispatched a team from the Tanjung Manis fire station to the site of the incident.

The victim’s aunt said she saw a crocodile drag the teenager into the river.

This is the second case in three days after a long-house resident, Kong Gindi, 47, was attacked by a crocodile while washing his boat in Sungai Seduku, a tributary of Batang Lupar, near Tuntun Longhouse, Sri Aman, on Friday.

To date, the bodies of both victims have yet to be found. — Bernama