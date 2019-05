ALOR STAR: A 14-year-old student was among 50 individuals detained under the ‘Op Samseng Jalanan’ road operation carried out by the police at the Pong Manis/Pong Utara intersection in the Padang Terap District near Kuala Nerang, yesterday.

Padang Terap District Police chief DSP Noh Idris said the young teenager was detained for riding a motorcycle using a fake registration number, and the case was being investigated under Section 108 of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He said in the operation which began at 5pm, the police also arrested a 16-year-old for riding a motorcycle believed to be stolen, while a 19- and a 20-year-old were detained for riding in a dangerous manner.

Noh said 105 summonses were issued for various road offences, while 36 motorcycles were seized, with all those detained taken to the Padang Terap Police Headquarters. — Bernama