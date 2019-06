PETALING JAYA: A total of 140 people were killed in road accidents just eight days into Ops Selamat 15. The traffic safety police operation launched on May 29 recorded 13,316 accidents, involving 27,326,459 vehicles.

Selangor has highest number of fatal accidents with 22 deaths, followed by Johor (19), Kedah (15), Perak (14), Sarawak (12), Pahang, Kelantan dan Sabah (10 each) and Negri Sembilan (eight).

Federal police corporate communications head SAC Datuk Asmawati Ahmad said up till Wednesday, police had issued a total of 182,755 summonses to errant road users in 2,385 operations nationwide. She added that 334 burglary cases were reported at homes, shops and offices.

Meanwhile, Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigations and Enforcement Department (JSPT) ACP Zulkefly Yahya has urged road users to keep within the speed limit.

“It is more important to reach your destination safely than reaching there early or on time. Put yourself and your family first and keep safe on the road,” he said.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador, who launched Ops Selamat 15, said about 4,500 police personnel would be on duty to ensure traffic flow is smooth and orderly.

Throughout last year’s two-week long Ops Selamat 13 held during Hari Raya, 22,411 accidents cases and 248 fatalities were reported.

Police said more than half of the fatal crashes were caused by the loss of control of vehicles by drivers. Other factors were due to reckless overtaking, going against traffic flow and tailgating.

Op Selamat 15/2019, which is being conducted from May 29 to June 12. It focuses on six major offences, namely driving in the emergency lane, overtaking on double lines, using mobile phone, cutting queue, speeding and not obeying the traffic lights.