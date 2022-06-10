140 NGOs hand over memo to Indian High Commission over insulting remarks on Prophet

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 140 non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today handed over a memorandum to the Indian High Commission in Malaysia protesting against the derogatory remarks about the Prophet Muhammad by spokespersons of India’s ruling party.

Majlis Amal Islami Malaysia (MAIM) chairman Muhammad Najhan Shahir Halim who led representatives of the NGOs, said they urged the Indian government, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to impose stern action against the two party leaders who issued statements insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

“The Indian government especially the BJP needs to apologise to all Muslims around the world especially in India and promise not to repeat it in the future,“ he told a press conference after handing over the memorandum to an official at the high commission here.

Muhammad Najhan Shahir said the NGOs supported the efforts and firm action of the Malaysian government which had summoned India’s High Commissioner to Malaysia on Tuesday to convey the country’s total repudiation over this incident.

Malaysia is among the countries that joined the chorus of condemnation against the BJP officials over their blasphemous remarks as international outrage grows over the issue. — Bernama