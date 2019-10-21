142 former inmates successfully employed since mid-April

KAJANG: A total of 142 former inmates from the Kajang Prison have been successfully employed in several private and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) through the resettlement programme since its introduction in mid-April.

Kajang Prison director Abdul Halim Ma-Hasan said the programme involved three institutions, namely the Kajang Prison, Kajang Women’s Prison and Seremban Prison.

“In the Kajang prison alone, there are five NGOs and 14 private companies cooperating in this programme to enable them to get job opportunities, and settle back into society.

“There is no specific quota for the resettlement programme, with all the ex-inmates involved placed in various sectors, including agriculture and construction,“ he said after launching the Sports Carnival in conjunction with the National Sports Month at the Kajang Prison’s Drug Treatment and Rehabilitation Division (RPD) here.

Abdul Halim said the resettlement of ex-inmates was based on requests from various parties, and they were also sent to work in various states such as Perak, Pahang and Malacca.

“Some of the inmates also undergo job training outside the prison prior to their release, under the supervision of prison officers. — Bernama