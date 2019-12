PASIR PUTEH: A total of 142 Kelantan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) personnel were given the Meningococcal vaccine as a preemptive measure against infectious diseases through touching and respiratory tract carried by foreign fishermen.

KM Jujur’s Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Maritime Zaid Abu Bakar said the vaccinations were administered to personnel from various units, including the enforcement, administration, and security units.

“The vaccine is able to strengthen the immune system for two to three years from the meningitis bacterial infection that can easily be transmitted through touching and the air.

“MMEA Kelantan views this matter seriously considering the possibility of outbreaks of the virus,” he told reporters at the vaccination ceremony in the Tok Bali MMEA headquarters here today.

About 18 personnel from KM Jujur were diagnosed with the upper respiratory tract infection (Urti) after being involved in detaining foreign fishermen from Nov 13 to 14 at the territorial fishing waters of the East Coast of Malaysia.

In 2016 and 2017, MMEA personnel completed three doses of Hepatitis B vaccine specifically to those who were exposed to foreigners.​​​ — Bernama