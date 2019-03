JOHOR BARU: As of midnight yesterday, as many as 143 who were affected by the chemical waste contamination incident in Pasir Gudang were still receiving treatment in hospitals.

Chairman of the state Health, Environment and Agriculture Committee, Dr Sahruddin Jamal said they include 36 people who were referred to hospitals outside the district and 29 in hospitals in other states.

“As of midnight, seven patients are still warded in the Intensive Care Unit and reported to be in stable condition,” he said.

He added that 108 people have been allowed to go home after receiving treatment at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Sultan Ismail Hospital and Permai Hospital.

He reminded members of the public not to go to the affected areas and reduce outdoor activities.

So far, educational institutions in Pasir Gudang are still closed and will only begin operations after the authorities declare it safe, he said. — Bernama