143.8% increase in dengue cases in Kedah

ALOR SETAR: Dengue cases in Kedah increased by 143.8 percent this year as of last June 11 with 490 cases compared to 201 cases during the corresponding period last year, said State Health director Dr Othman Warijo.

He said said so far, one death due to dengue had been recorded this year, while the number of outbreaks increased to 55 cases compared to only eight cases for the same period in 2021.

“Of the total number of outbreaks reported, three hotspots are under control, eight are still active and the remaining (44) have ended,” he said in a statement today.

During the same period this year, he said a total of 157,399 premises were inspected and 2,887 compounds, worth more than RM1.3 million, were issued under the Destruction of Disease-Bearing Insects Act 1975 to owners of premises for “breeding” Aedes mosquito.

He said control and prevention activities were carried out for all dengue cases and outbreaks reported in all localities to break the chain of the infection.

“Among the vector control activities carried out are inspection of premises, fogging and health education,” he said and advised the public to keep their surroundings clean, eliminate Aedes mosquito breeding grounds inside and outside their homes and o seek immediate treatment if they have fever, severe joint pain and rashes. - Bernama