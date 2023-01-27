1,440 road accidents on ninth day Op Selamat 19

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,440 road crashes were recorded nationwide on the ninth day of Op Selamat 19 yesterday (Jan 26).

Bukit Aman Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department director Datuk Seri Mat Kasim Karim said it involved 1,750 vehicles with cars recording the highest number of cases at 1,173

“This was followed by motorcycles with 270 cases, four-wheel drive vehicles (191), lorries (65), vans (30), buses (12), taxis (five), and one bicycle,” he said in a statement today.

Op Selamat 19 is implemented nationwide for 10 days from Jan 18 to 27, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year festive period. - Bernama