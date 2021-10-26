146 tonnes of illegal frozen meat products seized this year — Ronald

KUALA LUMPUR: The Agriculture and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI), through the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services (MAQIS), has seized 146 tonnes of frozen meat products which were brought into the country illegally so far this year.

Its minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee said the seizures were worth RM2.33 million, and that Kelantan was the state with the highest seizure at 74 tonnes worth RM692,838.

“The seizures were made under the forfeiture process for offences under Subsection 11(1) and 15(1) of the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Act 2011 (Act 728).

“The frozen products will be disposed of as food supply donations to six related departments and agencies. The products, 11 tonnes worth RM106,000 in all, are forfeitures from cases between September and October,” he said during a media conference at the handover to Zoo Negara here today.

Ronald said the seizures will be turned into cat fish feed under a prisoner rehabilitation project as well as act as food sources for animals in zoos and wildlife conservation centres.

The departments and agencies besides Zoo Negara receiving the donations under the MAFI Prihatin include Marang Prison in Terengganu, Penor Prison in Kuantan, Pahang and Pengkalan Chepa Prison and Machang Prison in Kelantan, he added.

Zoo Negara received the bulk of the donations, with 2,000 kilogrammes, he said.

Ronald expressed the hope that this continuous initiative would help reduce the burdens of those involved in maintaining food supplies for animals and fish under their supervision.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Industries Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah and MAQIS director-general Shamsul Akbar Sulaiman were also present at the handover. — Bernama