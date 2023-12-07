1,465 commercial crime cases with RM60m in losses recorded in Sarawak

KUCHING: A total of 1,465 commercial crime cases involving losses of RM60 million were recorded in Sarawak from January to June this year.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mohd Azman Ahmad Sapri said the number of cases increased from 1,278 cases with RM36 million in losses recorded during the same period last year.

“Among the cases that involved the most victims in this state is e-commerce crime which recorded 279 cases with RM2.06 million in losses; job offer (165 cases, RM3.9 million); non-existent loans (154 cases, RM1 million); investment (115 cases, RM12.4 million) and phone scam (111 cases, RM8 million).”

He said this at a press conference after attending the monthly assembly at the Sarawak Police Contingent Headquarters here today.

Elaborating, Mohd Azman said 456 arrests related to commercial crimes had also been made in the first six months of this year.

“During the same period, a total of 652 people were charged in court (including cases from the previous year),” he said. - Bernama