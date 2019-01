KLUANG: A total of 147 misconduct cases, involving bribery, breach of trust and abuse of power were recorded by the Johor Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last year.

Its director Datuk Azmi Alias said of the total, 43.5% involved civil servants, 28.5% private sector personnel while the remaining 28% involved the general public.

He said the 29 arrests of civil servants involved enforcement officers from the police department while three other cases involved enforcement officers from the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

“In 2017, four enforcement departments were implicated namely the police department with 14 arrests, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) three, while the Customs Department and Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) saw two arrests each,“ he told reporters after a Local Authority Integrity Symposium (PBT) here today. — Bernama