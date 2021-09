KOTA BHARU: A total of 148 inmates in the state’s prisons are undergoing paid skills training through the Corporate Smart Internship (CSI) programme, said Kelantan Prisons director Senior Assistant Commissioner Mat Yaacob.

He said the training provided to inmates who have been given parole (ODP) and release on licence (ROL) programme involved agricultural, livestock, manufacturing and other skills, adding that they involved inmates from the Pengkalan Chepa Prison and Pusat Pemulihan Akhlak Machang.

He said the skills training provided through companies, including private firms, was a second chance for them to start a new life through employment opportunities when they are released.

“This programme is also seen to have a positive impact as the number of inmates who are sent back to prison for criminal or drug offences is very small, only 0.8 per cent compared to the percentage of prisoners who do not participate in this programme, which is around seven to eight per cent.

“Through this programme, at least the prisoners can earn their own pocket money when they are released after undergoing the training provided, with a minimum payment rate of RM1,200 for the Kota Bharu district and RM1,100 for the district outside Kota Bharu,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after attending the Japanese Rock Melon Programme in collaboration with the Kelantan Prisons Department and Syarikat El Matta Sdn Bhd, at the Pengkalan Chepa Prison here today, which was also attended by Syarikat El Matta Sdn Bhd director of operations Bok Chee Kit.

Elaborating on the planting project, Mat said the first harvest of the Japanese rock melon produced almost 4,000 fruits involving 2,440 trees in the Pengkalan Chepa Prison.

He said the crop was cultivated in collaboration with Syarikat El Matta Sdn Bhd in May last year and is managed by 12 ODP and ROL inmates.

“This is the first collaboration between the prisons and a private company in the field of agriculture where the company provides training to prisoners who, if they are released later, will be offered to work in the company or given the option to choose their own career.

“Apart from agriculture, the El Matta Company also operates livestock breeding initiatives that use ODP and ROL manpower from inmates in the state. In fact, we are also planning to get a valid certificate for animal slaughter for them from the Kelantan Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (Maik),“ he said.- Bernama