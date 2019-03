SHAH ALAM: A group of foreigners fled by jumping out of a building’s windows, hiding in dumpsters and even in the ceiling, when the Selangor Immigration Department officers came knocking on their door, last night.

The officers had carried out the raid at a workers’ hostel in Bandar Sultan Suleiman, Klang, and some of the 149 foreign nationals panicked and tried various methods of escape with some even trying to squeeze themselves into drains, but in the end, they were all caught, said department director, Mohamad Shukri Nawi.

“Those arrested include seven men from Indonesia, Bangladesh (82), India (25), Myanmar (24), Pakistan (four) and Nepal (seven).

“They are aged between 20 and 55 years and are all industrial workers in the area,“ he said, adding that checks were carried out on 679 foreigners in the operation which began at 11pm and ended at 4am today.

He said all the detainees would be taken to the Semenyih Immigration Depot near here, for follow-up action.

“They will be investigated for offences under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and Section 15 (1) (c) of the same Act as their passes or permits had expired.

“Employers who employed the illegal immigrants will also be investigated and charged under the Immigration Act 1959/63,“ he said.

He said the department would continue to carry out operations to curb illegal immigrants (from coming into the country) and employers who are believed to be involved in immigration-related offences. — Bernama