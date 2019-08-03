15 black barrels containing chemical substance found at oil palm plantation

KUANTAN: Fifteen black barrels believed to contain solid sodium cyanide were found at an oil palm plantation in Karak, Bentong near here.

Pahang Tourism, Environment, Plantations and Biotechnology Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Sharkar Shamsudin said the public had reported the findings on Thursday.

“The Hazardous Material Unit (Hazmat) of the Fire and Rescue Department has been deployed to the location to examine and take samples to be sent to the Department of Chemistry for verification.

“The notification on the barrel says it contains sodium cyanide which is a chemical used in gold mining for the purpose of washing the mineral,” he said when contacted here, today.

Mohd Sharkar said the investigation found the chemical was in the solid state and there was no presence of cyanide gas vapour in the area, although the chemical would emit gas if it reacts with water.

Following the discovery, Mohd Sharkar said the parties involved including the police were investigating a gold mine operating in Kampung Cinta Manis, Bentong.

He said that further investigations would be conducted to determine if the barrels came from there. — Bernama