SEREMBAN: Fifteen clusters of Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) have been reported in Negri Sembilan from January to July 6 this year.

State Health, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman S. Veerapan in a statement said it was an increase of five clusters from only 10 reported during the same period last year.

“Five clusters were detected in Seremban with 37 cases, four in Jempol (98 cases), three in Rembau (16 cases), two in Jelebu (14 cases), and one on Port Dickson (three cases),” he said.

Veerapan said for the 27th week (from June 30 to July 6) alone, 18 cases of ILI were reported statewide, mostly involving kindergartens, primary and secondary schools.

“Only patients in two cases were warded for further treatment, while those in other cases received out-patient treatment. No deaths due to ILI were reported and no premises were closed due to ILI in the 27th week of 2019,” he said.

ILI is an illness characterized by fever, common cold and cough and can be as severe as pneumonia, which was caused by virus and spread through respiratory tract infections.

Veerapan said in a bid to prevent respiratory tract infections, people are reminded to maintain a high level of personal hygiene and often wash their hands with water and soap or hand sanitizer.

“Those who have symptoms of respiratory tract infections are advised to stay at home, avoid going to public places, wear proper face masks to prevent the spread of the disease through respiratory droplets, and to seek immediate treatment at any nearby clinic,” he added. - Bernama