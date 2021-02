PASIR MAS, Feb 17: Fifteen families were ordered to evacuate after the Sungai Kelantan bank near Dataran Air Muleh, Kampung Jalan Pohon Celagi here, collapsed this morning.

Pasir Mas district police chief ACP Mohamad Roy Suhaimi Sarif said police were alerted of a small crack on the road near the scene at 10.30 pm yesterday.

“The massive landslide only occurred from 2.30 am to 6.30 am today.

“The incident caused the river to break its banks, which left a house destroyed and eight others on the verge of collapse, but there were no casualties reported,“ he told reporters when met at the scene here today.

Mohamad Roy Suhaimi said following the incident, 15 families comprising 50 people were told to evacuate immediately.

“We have also closed all the exit and entry roads to this village as the unstable land movements still pose a danger.

“The locals noticed the little crevice on the road, which has enlarged this morning, two days ago,” he said.

A resident, Darohaimi Ahmad, 46, said she was sleeping when she suddenly felt a tremor at 5.30 am.

“As I was sleeping on the floor I could feel as if something heavy was being dragged. When I awoke and looked out the window, I was shocked to see the landslide nearing my house.

I have been living here with my husband and three children for the past 21 years and I have never seen anything like this,“ said Darohaimi who will be moving to her family home.

Meanwhile, State Industrial, Trade, Investment and Entrepreneur Development Committee chairman Datuk Hanifa Ahmad, who is also Pengkalan Pasir state assemblyman said, the incident was believed to have occurred following erosion of the riverbank about 300 metres from the scene.

“According to the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), the landslide involved a 100-metre stretch and villagers must remain vigilant as the earth movement is still happening.

“I have urged the DID to lodge an immediate report to enable repair works and the residents’ representative has been told to gather data on the families involved, for the provision of immediate assistance.

Hanifa added that he had contacted the menteri besar and the district council to help arrange a temporary shelter for the victims, adding that they would be transferred to the Pasir Mas district hall.- Bernama