15 fire incidents during flooding caused by short circuits

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 15 fire incidents that occurred in the state during the five days of severe flooding from Dec 19 were caused by short circuits, said Terengganu Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director, Md Hilman Abd Rashidu.

He said the short circuits were due to faulty electrical appliances and wiring that had been exposed to the floods.

As such, he advised flood victims to ensure that the wiring are always safe and electrical appliances are completely dry before using them after the flood.

“It is common for flood victims to immediately use the electrical appliances when they get home, without checking the condition of the wiring or if they are damaged.

“Electrical items that have not been completely dried, could cause a short circuit and lead to a fire,” he said after presenting donations to flood victims in Kampung Tanjung Saturday here, last night.

Meanwhile, Md Hilman said 22 drowning cases were recorded from Jan 1 to Dec 23 this year, and five of the incidents occurred during the northeast monsoon period which began in mid November.

“We have always reminded the public to avoid water activities during the monsoon because they could be risky, but if they still wish to pursue the activities such as fishing, they must take safety measures,“ he said.

In addition, he also advised flood victims to look out for dangerous or poisonous insects and animals when cleaning up their houses after the flood. - Bernama