KUALA LUMPUR: Fifteen foreigners including two children were detained in an integrated operation led by the Immigration Department around Taman Alam Jaya, Batu 9, Cheras last night.

Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said those detained were 10 men and one woman from Nigeria, one woman each from Uganda and Thailand, and two children from Thailand and that all were held on suspicion of immigration offences.

“The operation was centred on Africans around the area. Of 33 foreigners screened, JIM arrested 15 of them and all were brought to Kajang District Police Headquarters (IPD Kajang) for documentation and further checks on their respective identification papers,” he told Bernama.

The operation began at 9.30pm yesterday, comprising 57 police officers from IPD Kajang and 15 officers from Kajang Municipal Council.

On the same matter, Khairul Dzamee said beginning last year until today, JIM had arrested 295 Africans for various Immigration offences and will continue to intensify operations in areas monopolised by them. - Bernama