15 forest parks in Johor open to public

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 15 locations, involving forest eco parks, state parks and permanent forest reserve areas in Johor are now opened for recreational and climbing activities to the public, but only to those who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

The Johor Forestry Department (JPNJ) through a post on its Facebook page, said public entry is permitted for only 50 percent capacity of the area and they are required to comply with stipulated standard operating procedures (SOP).

According to the department, out of the 15 locations, four are forest eco parks -- Gunung Pulai 1, Gunung Arong, Soga Perdana and Taka Melor, which opened since yesterday, while the Gunung Arong State Park opens this Monday (Oct 11).

The 10 other locations are permanent forest reserve areas which are popular for climbing activities and they include Gunung Sumalayang, Gunung Muntahak, Gunung Panti, Pelepah Kiri and Gunung Lambak, which will open from this Monday.

“Individuals who have been fully vaccinated are allowed to bring their children under the age of 18 for any activity, but they are to strictly comply with the SOPs and must always wear face masks and maintain cleanliness.

“Individuals with symptoms and body temperature of above 37.5 degrees are not allowed to enter,” it said.

The department said those intending to go to the areas concerned are also required to obtain a permit from the nearest district forestry office before they could be allowed to enter.

The public is also advised to use the service of registered “malim” (mountain guide).- Bernama