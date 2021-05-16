15 houses destroyed in Kampung Meruntum fire

KOTA KINABALU: Fifteen houses (pix) were destroyed in a fire in Kampung Meruntum, Lok Kawi near here, yesterday.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) director Mohd Ali Ismail said the incident was believed to have started at 5.30pm and they received a report of the incident about 10 minutes later, before the fire was finally brought under control at 8.01pm.

He said three firefighters suffered electric shocks while carrying out the firefighting operation.

“However, the injuries were not serious and they were sent to Queen Elizabeth I Hospital as well as Queen Elizabeth II Hospital for further treatment. They are in stable condition.

“Thus far, we learnt that 15 houses were involved, but we will do another inspection to check the damage, and we will remove the debris before investigating the cause of the fire,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said a total of 25 firefighters along with five fire engines from the Kota Kinabalu, Penampang and Lintas fire stations were rushed to the scene and they were assisted by Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel from the nearby Lok Kawi Camp in the firefighting operation. -Bernama