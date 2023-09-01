15 houses in Bukit Permai, Ampang declared unsafe after landslide

KUALA LUMPUR: Fifteen houses affected by a landslide incident last March in Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang near here have been declared unsafe.

State Infrastructure and Agriculture Exco Izham Hashim said this was despite maintenance and slope stability works being carried out.

He also said cracks had appeared and the houses were located too near to the slope.

“Following a Works Department technical report, I have been informed that 15 houses were found to be unsafe and we have also issued an order to vacate the houses soon.

“The matter will be brought to the State Exco meeting this Wednesday to discuss the next course of action and also what assistance can be offered to ease the burden of the affected residents,” he said at a press conference after visiting the location of the landslide here today.

Izham said work to stabilise the slope at a cost of RM15 million was 80 per cent completed since work started in May, last year and is expected to be completed in March.

“Stability work include the constructing of horizontal and vertical drains and stabilisation works are being carried out on the left and right sides of the slope,“ he said.

He said continuous rain before the incident caused water to stagnate in large quantities and eventually caused the landslide.

“This was an embankment that was built in the eighties where the drainage system was not properly built resulting in water stagnating. A total of six landslides occurred in the area with the last incident recorded last December. But it only involved a small landslide,” he said.

In the landslide incident at Taman Bukit Permai 2, which happened at 6 pm in March last year, four lives were lost and another victim suffered light injuries. The landslide also damaged 15 houses and 10 vehicles. - Bernama