LAHAD DATU: Fifteen houses were destroyed in a fire in Kampung Panji near here today.

According to a statement issued by the Operations Center of the Sabah Fire and Rescue Department, the fire broke out at about 3pm, but there was no report of any casualties in the incident.

It said firemen from the Lahad Datu and Kunak fire and rescue stations rushed to the scene after the department received a distress call at 3.06pm.

The fire-fighting operation, assisted by members of the Silam Volunteer Fire and Rescue Squad, was led by Abu Bakar Taraji, he said, adding that the team managed to control the fire by 4.14pm. - Bernama