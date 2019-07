KOTA KINABALU: A total of 15 illegal immigrants were detained during the five-hour operation carried out from 11pm on Saturday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said a total of 41 individuals were inspected in the operations carried out at five locations including the city, Manggatal, Likas and Luyang.

“All 15 detained, aged 14 to 47, will be investigated under the Immigration Act 1959/63 and the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 for those tested positive for drugs,” he said in a statement, here today.

Habibi said the operations were also assisted by personnel from the General Operations Force (PGA), National Registration Department, Kota Kinabalu City Hall, Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB), People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

He said the operations would be carried out continuously and the public are welcomed to channel any information to the police. — Bernama