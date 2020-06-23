15 individuals arrested for violating RMCO, 5 involving massage reflexology activities

PETALING JAYA: The Compliance Operations Task Force, formed by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), nabbed 15 individuals for violating the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) yesterday.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said of the total, three individuals were remanded and 12 others were issued compounds.

“Some of the offences committed against the RMCO directives include reflexology or massage activities (five people) and activities that make it difficult to maintain social distancing (10 people),” he said in a statement today.

Ismai Sabri also said 63,335 inspections were carried out by the PDRM task force yesterday to monitor and enforce compliance with standard operating procedures (SOP) during the RMCO.

In addition to that, Ismail Sabri said police detained eight foreign nationals for immigration offences at 72 roadblocks conducted nationwide under ‘Ops Benteng’ to curb the entry of illegal immigrants.

On Covid-19 public sanitation operations, he said 44 sanitation operations covering 28 zones in 11 states including Sabah (12 operations), Malacca (six operations) and Perak (5 operations) were conducted yesterday.

Meanwhile, he said 105 inspections by the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) Malaysia yesterday found 59 construction sites in compliance with SOPs.

16 others failed to comply with SOP and were given stop-work orders, another 30 construction sites were not operating.

On a separate topic, Ismail Sabri said operators or owners of private swimming pools who wish to reopen their premises will need to register with the Ministry of International Trade and Industry via notification.miti.gov.my.