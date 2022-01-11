15 individuals in remand for falsifying documents

ALOR SETAR: Fifteen individuals, including a woman, were remanded for between three and five days from today for allegedly submitting false documents to obtain a tender for waste collection and public cleansing management.

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Siti Norhidayah Mohd Noor following an application by the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a MACC source, the suspects, aged between 31 and 68, were arrested yesterday for allegedly submitting a company bank statements with falsified details to a waste management company to qualify their company to apply for tender for the Privatisation Of Solid Waste Collection and Public Cleansing Management in the Northern Region.

According to the source, they were among 21 individuals, including three women, who were arrested in Bangi, Selangor and the Kedah MACC Office here yesterday. The other six were released on MACC bail.

Those arrested included company owners, directors and managers as well as contractors.

The MACC is also tracking down other individuals believed to be involved in the case and does not rule out the possibility of more arrests. - Bernama