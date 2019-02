KUCHING: Altogether 15 Macau Scam cases involving losses exceeding RM140,000 have been recorded from January to date.

Sarawak Commercial Crimes Investigation Department chief Supt Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah said that until now, 15 arrests have been made and the police will continue to collect intelligence to combat and eradicate the Macau Scam syndicate.

“For the period from January to December 2018, a total of 209 cases have been recorded involving losses of over RM10.3 million and 49 arrests have been made,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mustafa said the latest case involving a customs officer was reported to have occurred in Sarikei district, however, no loss was recorded.

People are advised to be always wary and not fall prey to the ruses of a syndicate posing as officials or policemen who say you’re having outstanding summonses or are involved with a hit and run case, GST liability case, criminal case and so on. — Bernama